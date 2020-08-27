The three main Whanganui candidates agree that a healthy environment is key to a healthy economy.

But in this Local Focus video, Harete Hipango claims that Labour's environmental policy is backfiring on the environment.

"The problem is that we have got a government that has just put these bans on mining and gas and oil, and as a result of that we've had to go over to Indonesia and import even dirtier coal."

It's a talking point used by other National candidates as well, that shows the complexity of developing environmental policies that help mitigate the effects of climate change.

"It's the way that we've got to go," Labour candidate Steph Lewis said. "Climate change is something I'm very conscious of. It is a big issue and something that I want to fight for for my daughter's generation, so they have an environment to inherit."

Of course the Green Party candidate Alan Clay would like the country to move completely to sustainable energy.

"The fact is it doesn't cost any more with sustainable energy, it's just a matter of adjusting the way we do it," he said.

Also standing in the Whanganui electorate:

• Jonathan Marshall for the New Conservatives

• Heather Marion Smith for Social Credit