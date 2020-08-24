

Napier officially has a new multi-millionaire couple after the $5m Lotto winning ticket was claimed.

The couple, who purchased their winning ticket from Onekawa's Andrew Spence Pharmacy, were the last of the ten winners of last week's $50m Powerball jackpot to come forward.

A Lotto spokeswoman confirmed the prize was claimed by a "very surprised, but delighted" couple over the weekend.

The couple are one of four recent Lotto winners in Napier, with two of the city's residents taking home $142,857 each in Lotto's First Division two weeks ago.

Advertisement

Those tickets were sold at Tamatea Pak 'n Save and Paper Plus Taradale.

A fellow Napier resident also won big in last Wednesday night's draw, taking home $1m.

That ticket, which was one of nearly 1.6 million sold across the country, was sold at Napier City Pak 'n Save.

While the $50m prize wasn't struck, six players from Auckland and one from Tauranga, Palmerston North and Invercargill each won $5.02m in Lotto Second Division after there were no First Division winners.

All ten have now come forward.

Further details of the winning couple have not yet been released.