BNZ and Kiwibank have shut down their Auckland branches as part of Covid-19 level 3 restrictions.

BNZ previously operated limited services from nine of its 35 branches in the city, but today announced the Ministry of Health advised it did not have an exemption to operate at level 3.

"We're sorry to let you know there will be no Auckland BNZ branches open at level 3," the company said in a social media post.

"We were advised this morning by the Ministry of Health that banks do not have an exemption to operate under alert level 3 and have to immediately close the nine branches we had open in Auckland to serve customers during this period."

Kiwibank also announced on social media updated guidance meant it needed to close its Auckland branches.

"We'll be continually looking to open branches as quickly as possible where it is advised that this is supportive of the overall approach to tackle Covid-19," the statement said.

The BNZ branches previously open for limited hours were Albany, Botany, Link Drive, Manukau, New Lynn, Newmarket, Ponsonby, Pukekohe and Warkworth.

Services for both banks would continue to be available via internet banking and smart ATMs, and assistance was available by phone.