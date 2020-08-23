A man has appeared in court facing a charge of murder following an incident at a rural Taranaki property on Saturday night.

In a brief first appearance in New Plymouth District Court today, the 55-year-old stood near the dock wearing a blue boiler suit and flanked by two police officers.

Despite an application for bail under 24-hour curfew by defence counsel Patrick Mooney, Judge Chris Sygrove ordered the man remanded in custody, to reappear in the High Court on September 10.

Judge Sygrove however granted the man interim name suppression.

Advertisement

The man has been charged with a single count of murder, for which the maximum penalty is life imprisonment.

Police were called to an address in Korito, 16km south of New Plymouth, just before 7pm on Saturday.

A spokeswoman said a man had died in a rural area and a homicide investigation had been launched.

"Police were called to a property in Korito [following] reports a man had been seriously injured," she said.

"On arrival, the man could not be revived and he died from his injuries."

"The Armed Offenders Squad responded, and around 9pm took a man known to the victim into custody.

Police said they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the death.

The homicide investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

• Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation can call police on 105, and quote file number 200823/6014. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.