Isolated for two weeks, no worries

I write in support of the managed isolation experience we had after the seemingly endless negative coverage in the media. We are Brits who travelled here on a critical travel visa after my father-in-law's diagnosis of terminal cancer.

We had decided that despite the logistical difficulties and many official hoops we had to jump through, if we didn't make the trip we would regret it forever.

We accepted we'd spend two weeks in managed isolation. We felt thankful for being allowed to enter at all and then be cared for so well in our managed isolation hotel, The Jet Park in Hamilton.

Yes, we were restricted in our movements and freedom but have no complaints. We were well cared for by the nursing team, asked daily how we were coping with the situation as well as the expected physical checks. The Army and police personnel, too, were kind, acting professionally at all times.

The hotel team provided for us completely, dealing with queries swiftly and helpfully. Media reports of people's negative experience of managed isolation have, we feel, been too one-sided and we felt we must give our side of the story.

My father-in-law passed away during our managed isolation, however we were able to be with the family after his death here in New Zealand, to prepare for the funeral and support each other. Despite the huge challenges we all face with the pandemic and travel we are so glad we made the effort and grateful processes were in place to enable us to do so.

We would like to thank all those in the managed isolation facilities, especially the Jet Park Hotel, who are doing a difficult job in such unusual times. They made our stay as bearable as possible.

Jacqueline and Giles Fawcett.



Covid-hit deserve medal

Let us all celebrate those who have endured the harrowing experience of Covid infection. They deserve a medal, an acknowledgement to their immune system to have the Herculean strength required to beat such a skulduggery virus.

It is clearly an Everest climb and descent. You have our respect and admiration for saving us from this experience no one wants, especially us older people.

Let us know if there is anything we can do for you, I am sure something as simple as a smile of acceptance, with the warmth and grace we who are iwi Aotearoa, can provide for all of us, in this time, this year, week and day.

Get well, keep well and be well.

Richard Ghent, Freeman's Bay.



Safety-first is key

Compliance = Containment. Complacency = Chaos. Before going out to pursue their own selfish interests, people should think about our overworked and exhausted health and lab workers, toiling like slaves to keep us all safe — then stay home.

A Paul, Hamilton.



Honesty in updates

Former National Party Minister Steven Joyce concludes his criticism of the Government's border controls by suggesting that "a little more honest communication would go a long way" (Weekend Herald). His main concern are the disparities between some comments in daily updates by the PM, ministers and the director general of health.

I have no reason to think the officials are not being straight and honest in their communication updates. There are so many possible loopholes around the many border entry points it is inevitable errors will be made, and easy for National to exaggerate isolated incidents as major calamities when it may not be so.

On the subject of honest communication, Joyce may be reminded of these recent incidents of communication by the National Party.

* Former President Michelle Boag distributed confidential patient information to MPs Walker and Woodhouse,

* MP Walker released this information to the media,

* Dog-whistling by deputy leader Brownlee about possible conspiracy over future lockdown and availability of face-masks.

Now Brownlee claims the media is biased against National. Little wonder.

David Coy, Hamilton.



Team of 5m will desert

There is a saying that for the party in power the election is theirs to lose. The Labour Party which recently had seemed to be in an unassailable position may be seriously sabotaging its position.

There are two main issues. The first is showing that it can do what it says it will over border security and over testing capacity. It has not achieved either. The latter because results cannot be delivered on time and there is no asymptomatic testing allowed.

The second is more important. Once the electorate generally recognises the Government is being economical with the truth, you can be sure the "team of 5 million" will desert. Either the Government has lied or is incapable of delivering on its promises. Disclaimer — until now I have been a loyal supporter. Now a disappointed one.

Alan Hay, St Heliers.



Price of justice: $50

How many people know that if you are called for jury service, which you cannot refuse unless you have a really good reason, just what the reimbursement is? It is just $50 a day. That is ridiculous, it is not even the minimum rate of pay.

Jury service is a serious business and not something to treat lightly. Some employers are good and will make up the difference but others do not. Some trials can drag on, so for a family man this can be a very serious loss. Obviously there has to be a limit but it should a lot more than a miserable $50.

J Longson, Kawerau.



Animals' bad week

It hasn't been a good week for our animals, with the news that 13,000 live cows are being shipped to China where there are no animal-welfare regulations for cows.

Surely it is time this country ceased these cruel and inhumane live animal exports. Then the announcement that the Select Committee chaired by Dr Jian Yang (the National List MP who refuses to be interviewed by our media and is standing down at this election) has decided not to ban the private sale and use of fireworks, despite submissions from the NZ Veterinary Association, SPCA and other animal welfare groups.

The committee said that it appreciated the harm the fireworks can cause and the disruption to animal owners from fireworks being let off throughout the year, but chose to allow the status quo to remain. Once again we have allowed the welfare of our animals in this country to be put to one side for the sake of our own selfish fun and commercial gain. It seems we are only meant to be kind to other humans.

Julie Cooke, Mt Eden.



Border realities

It seems from criticisms by some media commentators that they think it is possible to see around corners.

Their reports of issues with border personnel testing reminded me of the last time pre-Covid I traversed the border and what a huge industry it is with the large number of personnel within it.

For the airport border, "The Border" effectively amounted to all operations, personnel and time from the pick-up/drop-off point at the departure airport to the pick-up/drop-off point at the arrivals airport. For "Our Border" it was all operations, personnel and time from the arrival aircraft door to the pick-up/drop-off point or carpark exit. I expect the sea ports would be broadly similar.

Of course, those parameters and particularly the extra time element, have been hugely added to with the extra isolation and quarantine measures now necessary to prevent Covid spread into and through New Zealand.

So when Dr Ashley Bloomfield said expanding border personnel testing "is complex" I can only agree and feel that he greatly understated the reality. Further, realistically, the expansion of border personnel testing to all, was always going to logistically require "ramping up" and time to reach the 100 per cent testing goal.

Phil Barker, Whakatane.



Advertisement

Sale pros, cons

I read in the Weekend Herald of a proposal by Auckland Councillor Chris Darby to seek to sell 50 per cent of Ports of Auckland Ltd to the Government because of operating budget deficit caused by lockdowns due to Covid-19. I wonder if selling a strategic asset is a good solution to solving operating expenditure difficulties, surely in the short term, cutting back expenditure on "nice to haves" in place of "need to haves" would be preferable? E.g. cycle lanes in and around the city, beautification projects, parades, music and films in parks etc until the end of this financial year?

However, should he be able to get widespread support from fellow councillors and the mayor, which he certainly does not seem to have at present, why has he ruled out inviting the investment community to take a stake in POAL?

Has he never considered the success of Port of Tauranga since it invited public investment, has he not considered the vastly better operational performance of POT? Surely increasing the profitable operational performance would improve the dividend received by Council, which currently is NIL? I would suggest that is a goal worth seeking.

Don Howarth, Mellons Bay.



Short & sweet

On closures

STA Travel says it is a result of Covid, but the Government should accept responsibility for acting too slowly in closing the border six months ago. A J Petersen, Kawerau.

On nurses

Why is there no check on those who are employed in our quarantine facilities with double-dipping occurring amongst nursing staff? One cannot blame these nurses for working for $50 an hour even though they know the dangers of doing so. It is up to the employers to check credentials before employing them. It must be a choice between the DHB or managed facilities. Marie Kaire, Whangarei.

On returnees

The problem with the Government's strategy for dealing with Covid-19 is that it puts the returning citizens with Covid-19 ahead and before the safety of 5 million residents in the country. David de Lacey, Remuera.

On opinions

Why does the media run articles described as "opinion" pieces? It would be more helpful if they were headed "informed opinion" or "uninformed opinion". Too often "top of the head rant" might be more applicable. Ironically this letter may fit into the third category but please less of the ill-informed. Robert Redmond.

On cones

Surely, during the Auckland lockdown and with fewer cars on the roads, road cones should be observing social distancing, saving the council funds. Nick Nicholas, Greenlane.

Submission guidelines

Letters to the editor should be sent to: Private Bag 92198, Victoria St West, Auckland CBD Email: letters@nzherald.co.nz Letters should not exceed 200 words and must carry the author's signature, name and residential address. Emailed letters must include a full residential address and phone number, allowing a check on bona fides. Attachments will not be accepted. Noms de plume are not accepted; names are withheld only in special circumstances at the discretion of the editor. Letters may be edited, abridged or discarded.On travel agency closure