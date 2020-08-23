Fire crews are battling to contain a fire from a bus ablaze in a large Christchurch building.

Emergency services were called to the building along Francella Place in Bromley, around 8.10pm.

Fire and emergency services southern shift manager Jill Higgison said crews found a bus on fire inside the single-story building.

Four appliances are at the site, in an industrial area.

Advertisement

The building measured at 60m by 20m, though it was not clear if the fire had spread throughout the site, she said.

There are no reports of injuries.