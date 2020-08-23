Firefighters are working to contain a house fire in West Auckland.

Four fire trucks and two tankers were working to contain the blaze at a Trig Rd residence, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said.

The back part of the house was well involved when crews arrived, said Northern shift manager Dallas Ramsay. Photo / Dean Purcell

Northern shift manager Dallas Ramsay said they were called to the Whenuapai home 4.15pm.

"The back part of the house was found to be well-involved when crews arrived," she said.

Advertisement

Fire and emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in west Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

No one was still inside the house as crews arrived and there have been no reports of injuries, Ramsay said.

Police confirmed officers were at the scene of the blaze and said inquiries are ongoing.

More to come.