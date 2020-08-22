Police are carrying out a scene examination today at an apartment building where a person died suddenly in Manukau.

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Bright said officers were still investigating the circumstances of the death at MCentral Apartments yesterday.

After the scene examination, a post mortem examination would take place tomorrow, Bright said.

Police were unable to comment further on the identity or age of the person at this stage.

Emergency services were called to the apartment building - located on Putney Way in Manukau - at 12.28pm yesterday.

A witness at the scene said officers were talking to a handful of residents of the apartment block, which is across the road from the bus terminal near the Manukau shopping centre. The building has both short-term and long-term tenants.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said many of the residents of the apartments had young families.

He added that the block was a "safe place". He did not know the nature of yesterday's incident but said it was "unsettling" to return home from a walk to see the police presence outside the complex.