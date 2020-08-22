

The Hastings family stranded in Auckland after twice being bumped from flights to see a terminally ill family member have finally made it to Australia.

Grace Gillies, her partner Simon Haimona and their 1-year-old daughter Aria had been trying to get to Australia to see Haimona's terminally ill mother for about a month.

They had been granted an exemption to enter Australia but were left stressed and frustrated after twice being bumped from Air New Zealand flights.

Air New Zealand customer general manager Liz Fraser previously told Hawke's Bay Today that capacity limitations set by the Australian Government was the cause of them being bumped from flights on July 19 then again on August 11.

The family booked again for August 22 and were told to stay in Auckland in case a short notice flight came up.

They successfully boarded their flight on Saturday and are now in quarantine at the Brisbane Marriott Hotel.

Gillies said so far "everything has been great."

Their quarantine room is big enough for the three of them and also has a bath which gives water-loving Aria extra space to play.

Following the Brisbane quarantine, the family will fly to Perth where they will quarantine again before re-connecting with Haimona's family.