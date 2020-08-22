A 55-year-old man has been charged with murder after an incident in Taranaki last night.

The man will appear in New Plymouth District Court tomorrow morning.

Police were called to an address in Korito, 16km south of New Plymouth, just before 7pm yesterday.

A spokeswoman said a man had died in a rural area and a homicide investigation had been launched.

"Police were called to a property in Korito [following] reports a man had been seriously injured," she said.

"On arrival, the man could not be revived and he died from his injuries."

"The Armed Offenders Squad responded, and around 9pm took a man known to the victim into custody.

Police said this morning they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the death.

The homicide investigation is ongoing.

• Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation can call police on 105, and quote file number 200823/6014. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.