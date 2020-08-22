A Taranaki man has died after an Armed Offenders Squad callout to a shooting at Korito about 16km south of New Plymouth.

A Police spokeswoman said a homicide inquiry is underway after a man died in a rural area south of New Plymouth this evening.

"Police were called to a property in Korito shortly before 7pm, to reports a man had been seriously injured," she said.

"On arrival, the man could not be revived and he died from his injuries.

"The Armed Offenders Squad responded, and around 9pm took a man known to the victim into custody.

"Charges are yet to be laid. A scene examination will continue this evening.

"Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the matter."