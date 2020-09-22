New Zealand has one of the highest prison populations per capita in the developed world, more Māori than other groups are in prison, and prisons are expensive to run. Does this all mean we've gone too far with law and order?

Local Focus asked four Tauranga election candidates for their views on our justice system.

National's Simon Bridges says he likes to be tough on crime.

"What you've seen under this Government is softening up on law and order," he said.

Labour candidate Jan Tinetti, said Labour was working to bring down the prison population numbers and looking at how intervention early on can stop a pathway to prison for many.

NZ First candidate Erika Harvey said the system should focus more on training and rehabilitation but admitted that NZ First wants "harsher punishments and we want to stop plea deal bargaining".

Act's Cameron Luxton also said we haven't gone too far with law and order in this country.

"If people are breaking the law they should go to prison. If we have overbearing laws we need to repeal them."

