Auckland's lockdown will not lift early. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Cabinet would meet on Monday to decide the alert levels for the city and the rest of New Zealand.

Auckland is scheduled to be in alert level 3 and the rest of the country in level 2 until 11.59pm, August 26.

Ardern wouldn't be drawn on whether Auckland might move straight to level 1 from level 3.

Ardern's announcement followed 11 new Covid cases being revealed today.

What will influence Monday's lockdown decision

Ardern said there were several factors to consider on Monday, including trends in the transmission of data, contact tracing capacity, effectiveness of border measures and the health system's capacity.

Broader factors include the effects on the economy, on at-risk populations, public compliance and the ability to operationalise alert level settings.

Monday's decision will also be based on the director general of health Ashley Bloomfield's advice, and he will consider case numbers, and the pattern of those cases.

He will also look at modelling from Professor Shaun Hendy's team about what might happen under different scenarios.

Alert level 3 - which Auckland has been in since Wednesday last week - had played a critical role in finding the outbreak's perimeter and cases had been found early, Ardern said.

"There are however a small handful of cases where symptoms rather than contact tracers have caused someone to get a test."

Those cases were slightly more problematic, but that didn't mean New Zealand wasn't on top of the outbreak.

She said people mingling in social areas could have seen the outbreak explode, and Auckland's lockdown-lite compliance had made a difference.

"There is nothing to suggest we need to change our course and certainly nothing to suggest we need to elevate alert settings.

"We have completed 170,515 tests since our current alert settings began."

Contact-tracing was meeting the standard of contacting 80 per cent of close contacts within 48 hours, she said.

"New Zealand is among a small number of countries that still has a low rate of Covid cases," said Ardern, making a comparison with the United States.

It may have been a subtle reply to US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly claimed New Zealand's Covid outbreak was out of control.

Asked about Trump's comments about New Zealand's Covid cases, she said anyone can see the different Covid numbers between the US and New Zealand.

There have only been two arrests under alert level 3, she said, and Google data showed Aucklanders were moving less than the last time the city was under the same restrictions.

She said travel restrictions in and out of Auckland may still be needed even if the city is moved to level 2 and the rest of the country to level 1, given the different limits on social gatherings at the different levels.

Cabinet would consider those "technicalities" on Monday, she added.

Ardern said Cabinet will consider how to enforce alert level settings, such as policing Auckland's boundaries even at level 2, but the most important factors were the health ones.

What happens in future outbreaks?

The resurgence plan, Ardern said, meant level 3 wouldn't always be needed in future outbreaks.

This one was different because South Auckland had a higher population density and many social gatherings, she said.

The Rydges worker case

The PM said the Rydges maintenance worker who tested positive showed how the system should work, where genome sequencing pinpointed a link to an overseas arrival and close contacts were quickly isolated.

But the cluster had many possible origins, and was highly unlikely to be linked to the first outbreak in New Zealand, she said.

It hasn't been linked to any of the strains on record so far, and questions about possible interactions with border-facing workers or overseas arrivals haven't shed any more light.

Nor have surface investigations at Americold.

"We may not find all the answers for this cluster," Ardern said.

But as long as the cluster is contained, restrictions can be lifted.

11 new cases today

Today, Bloomfield revealed 11 new Covid-19 cases.

Nine new cases are in the community and two in managed isolation.

Five of the nine are linked to churches in South Auckland. Tracing and testing of close contacts are in progress.

Details of today's 11 case. Photo / Ministry of Health

Eighty-eight of the 89 Covid cases in the community are part of the current cluster and one is still under investigation.

St Lukes worker may have caught Covid on bus

The St Lukes mall worker may have been on the same bus as another positive case, Bloomfield said, which underlined the importance of wearing a mask on public transport.

The case has been linked to the existing cluster through genomic sequencing, he said.

If there is a link to the bus trip between the St Lukes case and another positive case, bus card data can be used to contact all the people on the bus at that time, Bloomfield said.

"This bus journey, the morning of August 12, was just before Auckland went into alert level 3. That's the value of having that wider restriction on movement."

That means even if there was infection on the bus, other people on the bus should have been at home since the journey.

Ardern said a discussion has been had about having QR codes on buses, but the Hop card in Auckland already provided that data.

Other cities didn't have the same data for bus cards, and Ardern said tracer apps were being looked at in those cities.

Bloomfield did not have details about where the bus was going to or from.

Eight people in hospital

Eight people are receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19 - two in Auckland City Hospital, one in North Shore and five in Middlemore.

One person at Middlemore remains in ICU.

One Covid-positive person in Waikato was hospitalised but not related to Covid-19.

The 143 people linked to the cluster have been moved into the Auckland quarantine facility, including 70 who have tested positive.

There are now 1315 confirmed cases, and 105 active cases.

The two imported cases have been transferred to the Jet Park Hotel.

There were 15,714 tests conducted yesterday.

Bloomfield said testing border-facing workers had almost been completed, and a second round would be held. They would be regularly tested going forward, he added.

Ardern thanked the efforts of New Zealanders but especially Aucklanders and those who had been tested.

"We would not have got in front of this cluster without them.

"There is no room for division when it comes to fighting Covid.

"We have made good progress. Unlike our first outbreak we are not dealing with multiple clusters."

How to wear a mask

Bloomfield showed his homemade mask to illustrate how people can make their own. It was made by the mother of one his son's friends.

"Homemade masks can be washed and reused."

Bandanas and scarfs can also be used, he said.

Ardern also had a mask made by someone in the parliamentary building.

Bloomfield demonstrated how to properly fit his mask.

He quipped that it wasn't hard to fit it over his ears but he had issues with his glasses fogging up.

Mosque shooter sentencing

Asked about the March 15 massacres sentencing in court next week, Ardern said she couldn't say much to ease the difficulties for families attending the case. She hadn't decided whether to watch the sentencing.

Bloomfield said some people had been granted exemptions to travel out of Auckland to attend the sentencing, but none from managed isolation facilities.

Ardern said there were "very clearly issues that need to be dealt with and very quickly" when asked about the exodus of staff at Canterbury DHB.

Yesterday there were five new cases from about 18,000 test results.



Almost all of the 2000-odd close contacts - who may still be incubating the virus - have been reached and are isolating.

The cluster is now considered to have started from person-to-person infection following the results of the Americold surface swabs.

The Rydges maintenance worker may have caught Covid-19 after touching the same elevator button minutes after an infected traveller was in the lift.

Auckland went into level 3 lockdown and the rest of New Zealand fell into level 2 at noon on Wednesday last week.

A higher, level 4 lockdown has been ruled out on the basis of the relatively few cases so far.

