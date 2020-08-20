A 12-year-old boy was behind the wheel of a stolen bus that drove across Dunedin and crashed into several parked cars last night.

Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the boy gained entry to the bus at Ocean View, started it up and then drove it from Brighton, via Green island and the Southern Motorway.

"He has gone through the centre of Dunedin taking the one way system, during the journey he has hit four vehicles and has been speeding and swerving in and out of traffic.

"He has been unable to control the bus and it has come to a stop on Pine Hill Rd, where he ran off, but a short time later was located by police."

The boy was spoken to and referred to Youth Aid.

Police said last night no one was in any of the parked vehicles and there were no injuries.

The first reports to police came in before 9pm.