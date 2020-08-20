A person, reportedly a minor, stole a bus and smashed it into parked cars in Dunedin tonight.
Police say they were called to reports that a stolen bus had crashed into "a number of parked cars" in central Dunedin around 8.50pm.
"The bus came to a stop in the Pine Hill area," a police spokeswoman said.
"The driver decamped but was found shortly after by officers."
Advertisement
One person has been arrested and was speaking with police. Stuff reported the driver was understood to be a minor.
No one was in the parked cars at the time and there were no injuries.
Read More
- Kaitaia woman Iri Martin happy after stolen generator is replaced - NZ Herald
- Jucy Rentals heist: Police recover 69 stolen vehicles, stolen cars valued at up to $3m-plus; so...
- Police find stolen ATM and car but still chasing thieves - NZ Herald
- Jucy owner 'devastated' after almost 100 rental vehicles stolen from South Auckland - NZ Herald
- Rental car heist: 50 Jucy cars recovered, 112 stolen, 14 people arrested - NZ Herald