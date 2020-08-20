Auckland's lockdown will be reviewed by Cabinet this morning while an avalanche of border policy and promises spill out of Parliament.

While ministers haven't ruled out easing restrictions, a potential new strain of community transmission at a shopping mall could be cause for concern despite growing confidence the 78-case strong Auckland cluster is contained.

And more clues about the mystery Rydges Hotel case were uncovered yesterday with the strongest lead being an elevator.

Off the back of bringing 500 more Defence Force troops into managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities - making the total deployment 1200 troops - the Government announced a $6 million plan for heightened security measures like alarmed thermal CCTV.

Meanwhile National wants all returnees to have a negative test before flying and Act is calling for a risk-weighted approach for arrivals.

Yesterday five new cases were linked to the Americold cluster - four in Auckland and one in Tokoroa - while there were six people in hospital, including one person in intensive care in Middlemore.

But a case previously considered to be connected was reclassified as "under investigation".

The employee of a St Lukes Mall store worked for several days while infectious but it was mostly during alert level 3, so had little to no interaction with the public.

Auckland Regional Public Health said there was a "very small possibility" others might have been exposed from 10.30am to noon on Wednesday, August 12.

Anyone at the mall at the same time doesn't have to self-isolate but should watch out for symptoms and get a test if needed.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield declined to hypothesise how the person became infected before the results of genome testing are available.

National Party leader Judith Collins announcing their border security policy at the party's headquarters in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

But the case could point to a new strain of community transmission which will form part of Cabinet's considerations when it meets at 10am to review New Zealand's alert levels.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will take the podium in the Beehive at 1pm to announce any decisions.

Cabinet will also consider the latest health information about the cluster, contact tracing capacity, results from the surge of testing and whether any new cases are existing contacts, or if they're new.

Ministers will also look at the source of the infections.

Bloomfield said officials were narrowing in through a process of elimination about how the Americold worker - the first known case in that cluster - was infected after ruling out Covid-19 coming into New Zealand on goods imported to the cool store.

It "probably always was" person-to-person contact, he said.

"We'll aim to find the main source."

And two nurses who visited the returnee from the United States with the same strain of virus as the maintenance worker have returned negative test results.

Bloomfield said investigators' strongest lead was that the pair used the same elevator at the Rydges Hotel managed isolation facility just minutes apart - and it could come down to them pushing the same lift button.

"There's generally low risk of infection by touching a contaminated surface … but in this instance specifically, the very close temporal relationship between the use of the lift means it's higher than a low possibility. I think there's a good possibility there."

Meanwhile the Government, the National Party and Act all made announcements about their approach to the border.

Minister for MIQ, Megan Woods, said another $6 million would be spent rolling out heightened security measures, including thermal CCTV to monitor facilities with alarms if there was a breach, and a trial of CovidCards for staff at one hotel.

The statement landed 30 minutes before National released its border policy, which promised a separate agency, compulsory contact tracing technologies for border workers and wait times of 60 minutes maximum to get a test.

"The current ad-hoc system of managing Covid-19 at our border – putting various agencies in charge of different facets – has led to a disorderly and confused response," said leader Judith Collins.

It would also implement a requirement to test negative before New Zealanders could fly home and those unable to get a test wouldn't be allowed back.

Collins said while it might be a burden on returnees, it should be weighed against the current lockdown-lite imposed on Auckland.

National Party Leader Judith Collins released the party's border policy Thursday morning, which includes mandatory use of contact-tracing technologies and everyone returning to NZ required to test negative. Video / Mark Mitchell

Health Minister Chris Hipkins said the policy was "fraught" because people often caught the virus in transit hubs between flights and he didn't think building a new agency in the middle of a crisis would necessarily help the border operation.

Act also released its border policy yesterday which also promised a designated multi-disciplinary "Epidemic Response Centre".

It would also allow alternative isolation "where safe and electronically monitored" with strict punishment for rule-breakers, a risk-weighted response with travellers treated differently depending on which country they'd come from and use of innovations like cellphone tracking and the CovidCard.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters said this week he wanted the country's MIQ facilities moved from hotels into army bases spread across the country and called for a new "Border Protection Force".

Ardern yesterday visited an ESR Covid-19 testing facility to thank staff for their work and said it helped them solve "some of the mysteries".