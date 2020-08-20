Police are understood to have apprehended one person after an incident allegedly involving a man with a knife near a Napier service station and convenience store this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said a man was reported about at 1.08pm to be threatening another person in Taradale Rd, near a Gull Service Station and Night 'n Day store and a short distance from an intersection with Hyderabad Rd.

At least four police patrol vehicles were soon at the scene but onlookers said two left soon afterwards, those remaining being seen talking with what was understood to be an attendant from the store.