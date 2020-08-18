Get the board games out - there is nothing but heavy rain and strong winds forecast for much of the country today, particularly in the North Island.

Heavy rain warnings have been issued for Northland, the northwest ranges of Nelson and the ranges of Westland.

In Northland, the alert is in place until at least 3pm. People in the area are being told to expect between 50mm to 70mm of rain to accumulate - especially about the eastern hills.

MetService said peak intensities would be between 10mm to 15mm per hour this morning.

"Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are possible and driving conditions may be hazardous," a spokesman said.

There was also a strong wind watch in Northland in the early hours of this morning - with winds turning into severe gales at times.

No major damage overnight, authorities say

The bad weather comes as a front over the Tasman Sea is due to move southwards over the country today - with a low weather system set to deepen near East Cape this evening before moving away south.

A strong northeast flow is forecast ahead of that front - bringing with it some heavy rain about northern parts of both islands and also the West Coast, the MetService said.

Despite stormy conditions and strong winds around Auckland overnight, Fire and Emergency NZ staff reported no major issues or weather-related call-outs.

Aucklanders can expect rain - at times, heavy - throughout the day before it eases in the evening.

A high of 16C is expected in the City of Sails today and an overnight low of 11C. Gusts of up to 41km/h around the city are also on the forecast.

🌧Turbulent weather ahead💨

A frontal system is forecast to bring heavy rain and strong winds over the coming days. Severe Weather Watches and Warnings can be viewed in full detail here: https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X

The red arrows show areas of forecast strong winds. ^Lewis pic.twitter.com/YMHguJu0JK — MetService (@MetService) August 18, 2020

Strong wind watches are also in place for the Bay of Plenty, east of Whakatāne, and Gisborne. A high of 15C is forecast in Gisborne.

People in all those areas are being encouraged to keep a close eye on weather updates throughout the day to make sure they are prepared.

For those in Wellington, a high of 13C is on the cards with occasional rain developing this morning and northerly winds.

Dry weather is forecast for eastern Canterbury, WeatherWatch analyst Aaron Wilkinson says.

"Canterbury stays mainly dry - although Otago sees a few showers for a time this afternoon," he said.