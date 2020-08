With a fresh Covid-19 cluster in New Zealand - and a new mystery US link - we're hearing more about something called genomic sequencing. What is it, how can it help us get on

We can think of a whole genome as a complete box of genetic jigsaw pieces that make up any organism. Our own genome - organised into 22 paired chromosomes, along with a 23rd that differentiate our sex – is formed as a double helix of DNA, or deoxyribonucleic acid, containing about three billion bases and around 30,000 genes. The genome of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19, however, is different in that the molecule is made up of ribonucleic acid, or RNA, so is single-stranded. It packs only 30,000 bases, or letters, containing 15 specific genes – among them the "S" gene which codes for a protein on the surface of its viral "envelope" that it protects its genetic material when traveling between host cells. By sequencing the virus' whole genome – or effectively decoding its genetic puzzle – scientists can visualise what makes it tick, and point vaccinologists to specific parts of its protein structure to target. Just as importantly, whole-sequencing individual samples can untangle sources of outbreaks – or use a sample's specific RNA signature to directly link one positive case to an infection in another town or country.For officials trying to mount effective public health responses, the benefit of having that information at hand is obvious. And whereas sequencing work used to cost billions of dollars and take months, scientists can now do the job in a matter of hours. Samples sent to ESR's labs, for instance, have routinely been turned around within 24 hours.Before this latest outbreak, New Zealand had recorded around 1200 cases of Covid-19 - the vast majority of them being returned travellers from overseas. After whole-sequencing about half of the total cases from our February to May crisis period, scientists were able to tease out 277 separate introductions of the virus.University of Otago and ESR evolutionary virologist Dr Jemma Geoghegan said the origin of the latest outbreak in South Auckland remained unclear - but it wasn't linked to any of New Zealand's previous cases. "But it's clear that the genomes from this outbreak are all very closely related, because we've been dealing with one source," she said. "So what we can do is confirm whether there is one outbreak going on - or just one cluster." Having the genomic data has given officials more confidence in responding to the outbreak, as, together with contact tracing, it's allowed them to link the handful of cases outside Auckland back to the cluster. But that picture became slightly more blurry today, with sequencing showing that one new Covid-19 case wasn't linked to the cluster, but to a maintenance worker at the Rydges Hotel managed isolation facility. The sequencing showed a returnee from the US with the same sequence as the maintenance worker stayed at the hotel from July 28 to July 31 before they returned a positive test on day three of their stay.

