The maintenance worker who tested positive for Covid-19 had a cough but still went to work in a managed isolation facility for two days before he was tested.

His cough was put down to a pre-existing condition, so he passed his daily health check for two straight days - the day of and the day after the Auckland community cluster was detected.

Asked why the man wasn't sent home with his cough, Managed Isolation and Quarantine Minister Megan Woods said the man had passed his health checks, which included a temperature check.

But when pressed, she said the daily health checks were always being looked at to see if they could be improved.

This is not the first time the daily health checks have come under scrutiny.

The checks should have been more rigorous for the two sisters who were wrongly granted early leave and drove from Auckland to Wellington - where they subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said one of the sisters had symptoms, which were put down to a pre-existing condition, but their daily health check had consisted of an "Are you okay?" question when it was meant to be a rigorous run-through of each symptom.

Had that happened, they may have been tested in Auckland and their application for early leave may never have been granted.

13 new cases in the community

The revelations come as director general of health Bloomfield announced today that there are 13 new Covid cases in the community.

Twelve are linked to the current cluster and one remains under investigation but is believed to be linked.

Ninety-eight people linked to the cluster have been moved into quarantine facility.

There are six people receiving hospital-level care. Two are in Auckland City Hospital on a ward, and four people are in Middlemore.

Details of today's new cases. Photo / Ministry of Health

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 90, of which 69 are from the recent cluster, one more in the community, and 20 are imported cases in managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

Cluster on track to be NZ's biggest

Bloomfield said this cluster was on track to be the biggest New Zealand has had, and that was partly because it started outside of lockdown and the contact-tracing is more thorough and efficient than had happened for earlier clusters.

Bloomfield said people had caught Covid-19 since Auckland went into level 3, but they were infected within households.

The travel history of the current cluster included the Pak n Save in Apirana Ave in Auckland, on July 31 at 10.09am and again on August 8.

Bloomfield said people were in those locations should be aware of symptoms.

Isolation hotel worker tests positive

Bloomfield said genome sequencing has shown a positive case unconnected to the current cluster. The new case is a man who worked at the Rydges Hotel managed isolation facility.

That could indicate a new chain of transmission, and officials are now rushing to ring-fence the case through tracing and isolating close contacts.

Bloomfield said the test results suggested recent onset of the infection.

"There is a number of casual contacts from a church service - 56 people have all had contact made except for two, and are in self-isolation and are being tested as well."

"This seems very well contained."

He said the man, a maintenance worker, didn't have direct interaction with guests.

Maintenance workers had appropriate personal protective equipment, he said.

"We don't know yet," Bloomfield said about how the man might have caught Covid-19.

Bloomfield said the man was tested on August 13 as part of the routine testing regime.

The man had mild symptoms two days earlier that he attributed to a previous condition, he said.

Woods, the Cabinet Minister in charge of managed isolation, said the maintenance worker's Covid infection is not related to any incidents or systems breakdown.

"This case highlights how tricky and insidious this virus can be."

Air Commodore Darren Webb said it was the first time a staff member at a managed isolation had tested positive.

Normal procedures in Rydges have resumed after it was cleaned.

Woods said the maintenance worker was not in the room as the returnee, which has been confirmed by the card-entry data.

"We are not seeing any glaringly obvious points of connection," she said.

Swipe card access has also shown clues about the returnee's movements in the hotel, and Woods said that the returnee mostly stayed in her room.

Woods said she had been working with the Ministry of Health to test asymptomatic staff at MIQ facilities, but she had not had daily data on testing of MIQ staff.

Some of them were being tested at GPs or CBAC (community-based assessment centres), she said.

Testing had been voluntary, she said.

About 40 per cent of staff at Rydges had been tested prior to the outbreak, she said.

The maintenance worker tested positive following the Public Health Response order for all border-facing workers to be tested.

Staff at MIQ facilities had raised access to testing with her, she said.

She said the systems hadn't been in place to regularly test all MIQ staff.

She rejected that there was an accountability gulf around testing.

"The questions was around the testing for asymptomatic staff."

That system was being rolled out, she said.

Asked why the positive case at Rydges Hotel wasn't made public yesterday, Webb said it was important to get clarity around information.

He said processes including testing of Rydges staff started immediately.

Woods said the Ministry of Health wanted to await the results of genomic sequencing.

Asked why it had taken so long given the June 23 testing strategy about regular testing of asymptomatic border-facing workers, Woods said that was a matter for the Ministry of Health.

The maintenance worker passed his daily health checks for two days before he was tested, and his cough was put down to a pre-existing condition.

Asked why the man wasn't sent home on Tuesday, the day he had a cough and was given a daily health check, she said the man passed his health check and went to work.

He wasn't tested until two days later.

Woods said the daily health check processes were always being looked at to see if they could be improved.

Auckland cluster contacts tested once

Bloomfield said there were 1880 close contacts of the Auckland cluster, 1691 of whom have been contacted and are self-isolating.

Bloomfield said close contacts were not routinely tested twice because they were in isolation for 14 days even if they test negative.

He repeated that casual contacts were at very low risk of infection.

The surface testing from Americold was still to be completed, but Bloomfield said people being infected from those surfaces was essentially now ruled out.

Testing at the border

More than 18,000 tests were processed yesterday, Health Minister Chris Hipkins said, and most of those were turned around within 24 hours.

More than 100,000 tests had been completed since the cluster emerged a week ago.

More than 3485 port workers had been tested, and 2194 of more than 5000 workers from different organisations that had accessed the Auckland port had been tested.

More than 6000 workers at Tauranga Port were also being tested.

Hipkins said 2407 of 4774 of Auckland airport workers had been tested.

And 97 per cent of the managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities in Auckland have been tested, he said.

Hipkins said that some border-facing workers didn't want to be tested, but there was no reluctance anymore.

He said reluctance or hesitancy to be tested was only one of the factors why border-facing workers weren't being regularly tested.

He said any border-facing worker asking for tests should not have been declined tests.

Bloomfield said the maintenance worker might have caught the virus from human-to-human transmission, which is partly why all guests and staff at the Rydges Hotel are being tested.

Another possibility was environmental contamination.

Hipkins said he hoped to pass two Public Health Response order later this week, one around testing of aircrew, and one formalising the routine testing for border-facing staff going forward.

He was still working through how often higher-risk border-facing workers should be tested.

Managed Isolation and Quarantine Minister Megan Woods with Air Commodore Darryn Webb. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The one case outside of the current cluster appeared to be contained, Hipkins said. The man's household and workplace contacts who have been tested have returned negative results.

He said further alert level restrictions might not be necessary if the case is contained.

Hipkins said a review of the Covid response was inevitable, but for the moment all the focus was on the response.



Yesterday the cluster grew by nine cases, while over 26,000 test results had been returned in the previous 24 hours.

Hipkins told the Herald yesterday that the outbreak appeared to have been detected before it had a chance to explode - not only in Auckland, but all over the country.

But that was before the news emerged of a positive case unconnected to the cluster.

The current alert settings - level 3 in Auckland and level 2 in the rest of the country - are in place until 11.59pm on August 26, but Cabinet will review the settings on Friday.