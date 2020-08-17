An Auckland primary school hall will undergo a deep clean after a person who attended a fitness class went on to test positive for Covid-19.

The person attended the Buttabean Motivation bootcamp at the Edmonton Primary School hall in the early hours of August 10 and 11, parents were told.

Principal Margaret Samson said the Ministry of Health had deemed the 5.15am classes to be low risk to students and staff.

"The ministry has assured me that our staff and children are safe and we have no need for concern," she shared on social media.

"BBM advised that they have procedures in place for cleaning the premises after each session which was carried out by BBM staff on both of these mornings.

"The school is also taking the extra precaution of having a thorough deep clean carried out in the hall tomorrow."

David Letele, known as the Brown Buttabean, said on Facebook Live video that class-goers had no reason to be worried they'd been exposed to the virus.

"I want to let everyone know there's no need to be alarmed," he said.

"We've followed protocols and procedures down to the tee."

David Letele said the bootcamp followed strict health and safety measures. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Edmonton Primary School remains open for children of essential workers under alert level 3 restrictions.

The primary school was one of the four locations of interest director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield today classified as a low-risk area.

Casual contacts - including those who may have been in the same place at the same time as a positive case - should be wary of symptoms but that didn't mean they were necessarily at high risk of being infected with Covid-19, he said.

A guinea pig show, the Eden Junior Rugby Club and the Botany Mall were also listed as places that would count as casual contacts over the past two days.

The Ministry of Health told Samson there was no need for children or staff to be worried about the casual contact, she said.

"The board of trustees and the Ministry of Education are happy with the procedures we have in place."

Nine new confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported in the community today, all linked to the Auckland cluster.

Seven of those cases have a confirmed link to the cluster, while two are believed to be linked to the cluster but are still being investigated, Bloomfield said.

Meanwhile 86 people linked to the cluster, including 36 positive cases, have been moved into a quarantine facility.

Five people are in hospital with the virus - two in Auckland City Hospital and three in Middlemore - though Bloomfield said he understood they were in a stable condition.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is now 78.

Of those, 58 are in the community cluster and 20 are overseas arrivals who have been in quarantine or managed isolation since they flew in.

There were 26,014 tests processed yesterday, with almost 100,000 tests completed the previous week.