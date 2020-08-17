A student from Avondale College in West Auckland has tested positive for Covid-19.

The student and their family are in good health and close contacts of the student have already been contacted, according to a letter from the principal on the school's website.

Principal Lyndy Watkinson said the school was contacted by the Ministry of Education and Auckland Regional Public Health yesterday afternoon and told of the positive Covid-19 case.

"Others in our school community are considered casual contacts and more information about this is in the attached letter from Auckland Regional Public Health Service," the letter said.

Watkinson added that she realised the information might be concerning for the school community and urged anyone with any questions to use the contact details on an attached ARPHS letter.

Avondale College would continue to work closely with government departments over coming days, she said.

Yesterday AUT confirmed a student had tested positive for Covid-19. The case was linked to the Auckland cluster and the student is now in quarantine.

