Former Cook Islands prime minister and well respected Auckland doctor, Dr Joe Williams, remains in hospital after contracting Covid-19. The 82-year-old was admitted after he became sick when it is thought he may have come in close contact to someone connected to the initial Auckland cluster. His Mt Wellington practice is not far from the Americold coolstore where a 50-year-old man who works there tested positive for the virus early last week.

A well respected Pacific leader

President of the Pasifika Medical Association Group Dr Kiki Maoate - who is also a nephew of Williams' - said he had been in touch with family members every day about the health leader's progress. "He's still pretty sick, but he's hanging in there," Maoate said. He said family members were turning up to the hospital regularly to see how he was doing - albeit at a distance under lockdown restrictions. Asked how they were coping, Maoate said: "They're fine." Williams is a patron of the Pasifika Medical Association and has been recognised for his work in Pacific healthcare over the years. He was a well-seasoned politician; having worn several hats since starting his political career in his homeland in the late 1960s. He was later the health minister and went on to become the island nation's prime minister in 1999.Williams also served as a member of the World Health Organisation's executive board in the mid to late 1990s. "He's a significant leader not just in health but in other areas across our communities in the Pacific region, having done work in Samoa, Vanuatu, Tonga and so on," Maoate said. "He has a lot of mana." The association released a message yesterday calling on the community to keep the respect Williams and his family in their prayers. "We are grateful for the care, love and professionalism that the hospital staff are providing for Dr Williams and his family. "Dr Williams' dedication to the communities has influenced the lives of many families of the Cook Islands and wider Pasifika communities." Maoate said the doctor's illness had had an "immense impact" on his family - as well as colleagues at the Mt Wellington Integrated Health Centre and his friends. "We ask you to keep Dr Williams in your prayers and respect the privacy of the family."