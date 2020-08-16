A man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon after allegedly sprinting after another man while waving a machete.

A police spokeswoman said police received a report that two men were chasing another in the Grove Road area, one of them allegedly armed with a weapon, about 10.15am.

The pair were tracked to a nearby address with the assistance of a police dog unit.

No-one appeared to have been injured as a result of the incident, the spokeswoman said.

Two men were taken into custody and one - a 31-year-old man - has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and is set to appear in Hastings District Court later this week.