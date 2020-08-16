A man in his 20s has been discharged from hospital after a serious crash on State Highway 5, near Te Pohue, on Saturday morning.

The man was critically injured after a ute flipped off the Napier-Taupo Rd just south of Ohurakura Rd, about 11am on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said the vehicle left the road and a rescue helicopter was called to the scene.

The helicopter transported one person in a critical condition to hospital.

Advertisement

A man in his 20s has been discharged from hospital after a serious crash on SH5, near Te Pohue, on Saturday morning. Photo / Supplied

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said the man had now been discharged from hospital.

There were no other significant injuries, according to police.

The Serious Crash Unit was advised and the circumstances of the crash are under investigation.