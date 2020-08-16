A 60-year-old man received multiple injuries after being run over by his own tractor.

In a statement, the TECT Rescue Helicopter said a crew was sent to a rural property west of Tauranga on Saturday.

The man was working on the tractor when it lurched forward running him over. Assessed by the onboard intensive care paramedic, it was identified that he had received multiple injuries, including hip, chest and abdominal injuries, the statement said.

He was airlifted to Tauranga Hospital in a critical condition.

Advertisement

More to come.