Two out of 10 winners of Lotto's epic $50 million Powerball prize have come forward to claim their millions.

A spokeswoman for Lotto confirmed this morning that two winners had come forward since Saturday's mammoth must-win prize live draw.

One of those winners was a family who purchased their ticket - worth $5m after it was split 10 ways - from the Lincoln Heights Superette in Massey, West Auckland.

The spokeswoman said the prize went to a "very deserving family". Details of the other winning family have not yet been released.

