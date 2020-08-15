With confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Auckland and Tokoroa, the port and maritime community is being targeted for testing to rule it out as a source of the virus.

Everyone who has been at the Port of Tauranga since 11.59 pm, Tuesday, July 21, is now

required by law to get a test for Covid-19.

This includes everyone who has worked at the port, including shipping agents, stevedores, drivers picking up or delivering cargo, contractors, suppliers of goods and services, classification societies, government agency employees and any crew members who may have come ashore.

Port of Tauranga chief executive, Mark Cairns, said the Port is working with the local District Health Board to provide testing facilities on site.

"As this order is likely to affect up to 6000 people, it will take some time for us to work through the logistics.

"We are grateful for port users' patience and understanding and will share more information as soon as we can."

A spokeswoman for the Port said up to 6000 people have been through the Port gates since July 21 and those who have had contact with ships will be prioritised for testing.

She said if a test was found positive the Port would follow Ministry of Health guidelines to contact trace and isolate close contacts.

"Work groups are separated at the moment due to Covid-19 precautions so it would be highly unlikely that any infection would spread far."

The spokeswoman said Cairns had also been tested.