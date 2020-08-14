By RNZ

A new pop-up Covid 19 community testing centre is opening in the Auckland suburb of Rosedale today.

It comes as Aucklanders are urged to go to a GP or urgent care clinic to get a Covid-19 test to ease demand on community testing centres (CTC).

The Rosedale testing centre is located at Northcare Accident and Medical, 5 Home Place, Rosedale and is open Monday to Sunday from 8am to 5pm.

Advertisement

Auckland health authorities have also released a list of designated practices, further increasing public options for Covid-19 testing.

New Zealand will maintain its current lockdown settings for 12 more days. That would mean the current settings will be in place for 14 days - or one full incubation period. Video / Chris Tarpey

There are 43 general practices where members of the public can make an appointment for a free Covid-19 test without needing to be enrolled.

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) lead Margie Apa said people who had cold or flu-like symptoms and were enrolled with a GP were strongly encouraged to call their doctor to arrange a test.

The Rosedale pop-up will bring the number of community testing centres open in metropolitan Auckland this weekend to 17.

Locations of 14 of the Covid-19 testing centre in Auckland. There will be 17 community testing centres open this weekend. Photo / RN, Vinay Ranchhod

"We know many people are experiencing long queues at our CTCs as our communities continue to seek testing in unprecedented numbers," Apa said.

"Where possible, please help us relieve some of this pressure by choosing a general practice or urgent care clinic for your test instead of attending a CTC.

"If a CTC is the best option for you, there are ways you can speed up the testing process. Take your NHI number with you and a form of ID. Please only come to a CTC if you have symptoms, and wear a mask and gloves. Our CTC staff will test you as soon as they can."

By 4pm on August, NRHCC laboratories had registered more than 10,000 tests taken on Wednesday and more than 8100 tests taken on Thursday.

Advertisement

• For advice about where to go for your test, call your local doctor or Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

• Visit the ARPHS website of a full list of testing locations in Auckland.