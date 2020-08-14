New Zealanders are waking to extended Covid-19 alert levels 2 and 3 and freezing morning weather, but the good news is most regions should see sunny skies.

At 7am today, the mercury still sat at 0C in Hamilton, while residents in Wellington needed to pull an extra blanket over their beds last night.

"Brrr! Coldest morning of the year so far in Wellington," MetService tweeted.

And spare a thought for those in the South Island's Mackenzie District - the temperature was still as low as -10C in some areas at 8am.

"It's a freezing morning to wake up to for us all where many areas as at 8am are seeing -8 to -10 degrees," the Mackenzie Country Weather NZ team said on Facebook.

"Twizel and Mount Cook both on -8 to -9 degree mark and Lake Tekapo is around -6 degrees."

"If you're heading out on State Highway 8 to go anywhere do take care for any possible ice and stay vigilant."

Brrrr! Coldest morning of the year so far in Wellington, as measured in Kelburn. 1.7C at 7am, next coldest is 3.1C on 14th June. ^TA pic.twitter.com/75cmJMXPos — MetService (@MetService) August 14, 2020

Elsewhere, the temperatures at Timaru and Christchurch were still -4C at 7am, while Queenstown was -3C, according to the weather forecaster.

Waking Auckland residents in extended lockdown might want to grab a home-brewed cup of tea or coffee before heading outside as the mercury has so far only climbed to 6C.

However, the rest of the day is looking to be mostly sunny with a top of 14C.

Tomorrow could be even better, with MetService forecasting sunny skies and a top of 16C.

So despite level 3 restrictions being in force in Auckland, there should be plenty of chance to get outside for a walk or exercise in your local area.

Fishing, hunting, mountain biking and kayaking can all still be done under alert level 3 provided you keep to your local area, use common sense and don't engage in overly risky behaviour and practise social distancing.

So why not get out and keep the mind healthy during lockdown?

See the Government website here for more information.

The sun should be smiling across most of New Zealand this weekend. Photo / 123rf

The sunny skies are also tipped for most of the rest of the country where level 2 restrictions are in place.

After dropping to -2C overnight, Hamilton gets a fine weekend with highs of 13C today and 14C on Sunday, while Tauranga is set for highs of 13C on both days.

Rotorua is set for sunny highs of 12C today and tomorrow, while Taupō dropped to a freezing -3C overnight and will only climb to highs of 10C and 11C over the next two days. However, the skies should be clear.

Saturday's emojicast:



🌦

🌤

☀️🌤

☀️☀️☀️☀️

☀️☀️☀️🌦

☀️☀️🌤

☀️☀️

☀️



🌤☀️

🌦☀️

🌤☀️☀️ 🌦

☀️🌤

☀️☀️☀️

☀️☀️🌤

🌤 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 14, 2020

Whangārei and the Far North are the exceptions in the Upper North Island, with showers expected today and a high of 14C. They should clear by evening, however, and have a sunny high of 15C tomorrow.

Gisborne is also expecting a few showers today and tomorrow, with highs of 12C.

New Plymouth is expecting fine skies and highs of 13C and 14C, while Napier on the east coast has mostly fine highs of 12C and 13C.

Wellington is headed for a fine high of 11C today and the odd shower tomorrow morning for a high of 10C.

This map may look like NZ is covered in lava, but it actually shows the chance that you'll dip to 0 degrees tonight 😛 🥶



🟥 High



🟧 Medium



🟨 Low



It has been a pretty mild winter overall, so the chance that you'll notice the chill is probably higher, especially in the north! pic.twitter.com/b01aKjXqcr — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 14, 2020

In the South Island, Christchurch is set for a fine high of 12C today, and another frosty morning tomorrow followed by cloud and isolated showers tomorrow and another high of 12C.

Dunedin is set for a fine high of 11C today along with a cloudy high of 10C tomorrow.

Invercargill can expect mostly fine days with maximums of 10C and 11C.

Queenstown can expect mostly fine skies today and a high of 11C, then morning and evening cloud tomorrow and another high of 11C.