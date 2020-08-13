Good news Aucklanders, you can still go fishing - but only if you live close to the water.

City residents are again asking what they can and can't do for fun after the Government rushed Auckland back into alert level 3 restrictions yesterday.

That came after health authorities on Tuesday discovered the first community case of Covid-19 in more than 100 days.

There have since been 17 confirmed cases of the virus in the community as authorities race against time to track the origin and extent of the outbreak.

Yet - while Aucklanders might be feeling stressed and overwhelmed by the move back into lockdown - they can still get outside and have fun, provided they do it "locally" and maintain social distancing of 2m.

"You can do low-risk recreation activities in your local area, for example to go for a walk or a run, a swim at the beach or a day walk," the Government's Covid-19 website stated.

You can also bait up the hooks and even go hunting.

There's still a chance of landing a big catch during level 3 restrictions. Photo / 123rf

"Recreational fishing is allowed from public conservation land as long as you stay in your local area," the advice stated.

"You can hunt on both private and public conservation land, but game bird hunting is not allowed. You need to stay within your region and stick to your bubble."

Hunters, however, not only needed to stay in their local area, they must also hunt on foot.

That meant overnight trips and the use of quad and dirt bikes, helicopters or other motorised vehicles was not allowed.

Boating, yachting and training or playing team sports were also not allowed.

Maritime NZ said the ban on boating included, sail boats, motorised boats or jet skis, and that scuba diving was also prohibited.

Kayaking, canoeing, rowing, surfing, wind surfing and paddle boarding, on the other hand, were all permitted under alert level 3.

"However, we recommend that the Auckland public undertake these activities within 200 metres from shore," Maritime NZ said.

You can still hit the water under alert level three but you should stick within 200m of shore, maintain physical distance and not use a motorised craft. Photo / 123rf

Any water activity that had a level of risk that could in the need for search and rescue teams was discouraged.

"Anybody taking to the water during alert level 3 should assess their competency level against the prevailing water and weather conditions," it said.

That included taking into account whether the person could handle the wind conditions, cold water, wave sizes or potential rips.

"If in doubt, we advise people to stay at home."

Both Maritime NZ and the Government website reminded people now was not the time to take up a new hobby.

"Use your common sense — stay local, stay safe."

Hunters can also keep their eye on the prize if the hunting ground is in their local area. Photo / 123rf

Those outside of Auckland where level 2 restrictions were in force were free to take part in any recreational water-based activity so long as it was done safely and while practising physical distance.



"We ask that all recreational water users under level 3 and 2, keep a record of their travel and wear masks in situations where it is difficult to maintain physical distancing," Maritime NZ said.

For fishing fanatics with access to the water, alert level 3 also didn't mean you had to give up on whitebaiting.

As with hunting, those going whitebaiting had to stay local, maintain a 2m distance from other river users and could not use motorised vehicles to get to their fishing spot.

"You must also comply with all current whitebait regulations, including fishing from the banks of rivers or the water's edge, and do not enter the water or use a boat to fish," the Department of Conservation said.

The whitebaiting season runs from August 15 until November 30 for all New Zealand except the West Coast of the South Island, where it runs from September 1 to November 14.

Whitebait are juveniles of six species of native fish: giant kōkopu, banded kōkopu, shortjaw kōkopu, inanga, kōaro and common smelt. Whitebait can grow into adults ranging from 10 to 60cm long.

DoC freshwater manager Elizabeth Heeg said that unfortunately, four of the six whitebait species were classified as either threatened or at risk of extinction.

"DoC has worked together with New Zealanders since 2018 on ways to restore whitebait where they have declined, and what's needed for a sustainable whitebait fishery," she said.

"Most recently, we consulted on proposals to improve whitebait management, receiving more than 11,500 submissions. The submissions provided DoC with additional information that will inform future decisions and showed how passionate New Zealanders are about whitebait."

The Government also recommended Aucklanders to wear a face mask whenever they were out and about, including when taking part in recreational activities.