A four-car collision has resulted in delays heading southbound on the Southern Motorway in Auckland.

No injuries have been reported to police, but the collision did result in the blockage of lanes on the motorway near Mt Wellington.

The collision took place just before the Princes St off-ramp.

NZ Transport Agency alerted Twitter users to the incident at 3.50pm, saying multiple lanes had been blocked.

By 4.20pm, the left southbound lane remained closed but a police spokesperson said at 4.50pm the lane had been cleared.

Motorists using the Southern Motorway are being advised to expect delays through the area.