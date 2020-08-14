A Napier Lotto player has won $1m in Lotto First Division.

The winning ticket from Wednesday night's draw was sold at Napier City Pak'nSave.

Powerball wasn't struck and a $50 million Lotto Powerball jackpot must be won tomorrow night.

If the jackpot is won by one person, it will be largest prize ever won in Lotto New Zealand's history, Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ, said.

If a single ticket doesn't win Powerball First Division the prize pool rolls down to the next highest division with winners.

Wednesday's winning numbers were 16, 10, 25, 32, 29 and 34, Bonus ball 40 and Powerball 4.

Last weekend, winning tickets were sold at Tamatea Pak'nSave and Paper Plus Taradale.

They were two of seven players around the country each won $142,857 in Lotto First Division.