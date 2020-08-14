

Testing centres around Hawke's Bay now have tested nearly 1000 people for Covid-19 since the region went into alert level 2, and no one has returned a positive test so far.

Testing centres in Hawke's Bay are only testing symptomatic people.

On Wednesday 313 were tested for Covid-19 and on Thursday more than 500 people were tested for the viral illness in the region.

Dr Nicholas Jones. Photo / File

Hawke's Bay DHB medical officer Nick Jones said people in Hawke's Bay with cold and flu-like symptoms were being proactive and calling the testing stations to make an appointment to get tested.

Symptoms of Covid-19 include cold or flu-like illness with one or more of the following: a fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a runny nose or loss of smell.

The district health board reactivated its Emergency Operations Centre on Wednesday.

Planning and processes were well in place to manage any outbreak should there be one in Hawke's Bay, Jones said.



Staff were doing their best to manage the testing demand and Jones reminded the public to be kind and respectful as staff worked to manage calls and appointments.



Test results on average could be expected back within 24-72 hours, but testing times were variable.

The Government's and the DHB's main messages for people are:

Practise good hygiene, keep track of where you have been by downloading the Covid tracing app, stay home if you're sick, if you're sick get tested, and wear a mask if you can't maintain a distance of one metre from others.

Under alert level 2, the DHB also revised its visitor policy, and implemented a no-visitor policy for high-risk areas of Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Visitors will be asked to wear a face mask, which will be provided as they enter the hospital.

Who to contact to get tested

People can ring one of the numbers below to immediately book a test, or ring their doctor.

Napier: 06 650 4000 open 9am-5pm Monday-Sunday.

Hastings: 06 281 2644 open 8am-8pm Monday-Sunday.

Wairoa: 06 838 8333 open 8.30am-5pm Monday-Friday.

Central Hawke's Bay residents need to be referred from their doctor or Healthline: 0800 358 5453.

It is important to note that testing stations are not drop-in clinics.