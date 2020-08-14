Frontline healthcare workers have been "verbally abused and attacked", which Dr Ashley Bloomfield says is "completely unacceptable".

The director general of health revealed the startling information during an update today on New Zealand's latest Covid-19 outbreak.

Another 13 cases have brought the total linked to the new cluster to 30.

Bloomfield continued his call for New Zealanders to show dignity and respect in the renewed battle against the global virus.

"The problem is the virus, not people. People are the solution," Bloomfield said.

"There is no blame or stigma attached to anyone having Covid-19, treat each other how you would want be treated, with dignity and respect."

He said reports had emerged healthcare workers, who had been "doing their best to provide testing to people", were being verbally abused and attacked.

"This is completely unacceptable and I am sure you will agree," Bloomfield said.

"Please remember all healthcare workers are doing their best to not only help you but all New Zealanders.

"I know how hard they are working, not just in Auckland but all around the country.

"I want to take a moment to sincerely thank them all."

Pressed on this, Bloomfield said it would "not be helpful" to reveal specific details of the incidents.

"It is just something I have always found inexplicable, that unfortunately some people verbally and physically attack staff.

"I recognise the frustration and concerns but encourage everybody to look after our healthcare workers. They are working flat out and I can tell you they are very tired."

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield thanked healthcare workers and said abuse of them was "unacceptable". Photo / Mark Mitchell

Minister of Health Chris Hipkins reiterated the view the behaviour was "unacceptable".

"My message to all New Zealanders is this is an incredibly difficult situation for all those working on the frontline.

"Whether they are police on road blocks, staff at airports, people at medical facilities and hospitals, those on the phones, those doing testing - please be patient, be kind.

"These people are working exceptionally hard to provide New Zealanders with the care and support they deserve, and there are no grounds under any circumstances to be abusing these people."

