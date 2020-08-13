A Tokoroa council worker with links to a virulent Auckland cluster is believed to be the Waikato region's first confirmed Covid case as the virus spreads beyond the Bombay Hills.

There is at least one further probable case and five other people who have been tested and awaiting results after becoming unwell.

South Waikato District Mayor Jenny Shattock last night shared a confidential text to councillors advising them of the concerning development.

The message to councillors shortly after 7pm confirmed that a local person had tested positive and was in self-isolation after being linked to a known Auckland case.

"Unfortunately we have a confirmed case of Covid in Tokoroa and a probable case plus five others have been tested as some of them are unwell," she told her council.

Two more people including a doctor and the nurse who swabbed the Covid-positive patient who work at the local Tokoroa Medical Centre were also in self-isolation.

This morning the southern Waikato council's Facebook page posted a message to residents reminding everyone the district was at alert level 2 and that the main focus was to prevent the virus from spreading in their community.

The council said in the next few days all people who worked at the borders and everyone who worked in a managed isolation facility in the South Waikato would be tested.

"Work will be carried out over the next few days to test all people that are working at our borders and everyone that works at a managed isolation facility," said the post.

People were told to keep away from rest homes and use contact tracing technology to track movements.

Comment is being sought from the Waikato District Health Board and the mayor.