After serving as the Leader of the National Party and the Leader of the Opposition from May 22 to July 14 2020, Todd Muller is back on the campaign trail in his home electorate of the Bay of Plenty.

Born in Te Aroha and raised in Te Puna, Muller attended Tauranga Boys' College before earning his Master's Degree from the University of Waikato.

This Local Focus video was filmed since Muller took a short break after resigning from Leader of the Opposition due to pressure. In it, he talks about his background in the electorate and the infrastructure needed to cope with growth.

When asked whether he would prefer fame or fortune, Muller gives a wry chuckle and opts for fortune.

