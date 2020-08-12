The numbers have been draw for tonight's massive $43 million Powerball jackpot.

If won by a single ticket holder, the prize will be the second-largest scoop since Powerball started back in 2001.

The numbers were: 16, 10, 25, 32, 29 and 34. The Bonus ball was 40, and the Powerball was 4.

Earlier today Lotto's head of communications Marie Winfield urged Kiwis not to leave it to the last minute to try and buy a ticket online.

Advertisement

"When too many people are on the site at once it can slow down, which we know isn't great for customers," she said.

"The best way for people to avoid this, and guarantee they have a ticket for the big draw, is to buy their tickets early and avoid peak times."

Last week a whopping 4000 tickets were sold a minute between 5pm and 7pm for the $34m draw on Wednesday, August 5.

The MyLotto website and app has never been as busy, with the number of players using the method increasing by 33 per cent since March.

Given the increase in players online and the monster jackpot, there are likely to be unprecedented numbers of people playing online.

Powerball jumped to $43m after Saturday's draw offering $38m was not struck.

Lotto NZ first launched in 1987 and celebrated its 33rd birthday at the start of this month.

Since its inception in 2001, there have been a total of 191 Kiwis who have won big with Powerball and 943 have become millionaires through Lotto.

Advertisement

2019 Powerball winner statistics

•

56 per cent of winners said they'd keep working after their win and 13 per cent said it was too early to decide.

• 81 per cent of winners bought a new house.

• 100 per cent of winners helped family and friends with their winnings.

• 50 per cent of winners helped charities.

• 75 per cent of winners indulged in some international travel.

Advertisement

Interesting facts about Lotto's big winners

•

85 per cent of big winners kept working, remaining in the same job as before their win.

• 98 per cent of big winners still regularly buy Lotto tickets.

• 73 per cent of big winners surveyed won with a Lucky Dip ticket.

• 32 per cent were in their Lotto store when they found out they won, 27 per cent checked online and 26 per cent were watching the live Lotto draw.

• 19 per cent only told their other half, 31 per cent told their immediate family, 8 per cent told everybody and 5 per cent kept it to themselves.

Advertisement

• 23 per cent kept the winning ticket in their purse or wallet, 11 per cent in a drawer, and 5 per cent under their pillow.

Previous winners' advice

•

Think before you spend: It's best to spend some time to think about your win and what you really want to do with the money before you start forking out.

• Secrecy: Be really careful who you decide to tell about your good fortune.

• Financial advice: Get help from a professional, they know what they're up to.

• Have fun: It's important to remember to take time to do the things you've always wanted to do for fun, once you've locked in funds for the future.