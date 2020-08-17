After narrowly missing out on winning a seat on the Tauranga Council in the Ōtumoetai/Pyes Pa Ward last October, Erika Harvey is having another crack at politics – this time under the NZ First banner in this year's general election.

Tauranga has generally been considered a National Party stronghold, currently held by Simon Bridges. But NZ First has always done well in Tauranga. Several elections ago Winston Peters held Tauranga for NZ First, having defected from the National Party.

Harvey will be working hard to rekindle that NZ First voter base along with increasing the party vote for NZ First.

In this Local Focus video, Harvey talks about a wide range of local issues she's involved in and what she hopes to change on the local council if successful in the general election. She also answers the random quickfire questions with some clear answers on her preferred music and TV series.

