There are four more probable Covid-19 cases in NZ - all linked to the community based cases revealed last night - as well as one additional case in managed isolation.

Two of the new probable cases are also family of the first case, and two are co-workers of the family, Dr Bloomfield says.

They are three adults and a teenager, all showing symptoms, and all in isolation.

There remain 22 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Advertisement

The Government last night activated its Covid-19 resurgence plan after announcing there were four cases new cases of community transmission in Auckland, all members of the same family.

One of the four travelled to Rotorua while showing symptoms of the virus, it was revealed this morning.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said that visit to Rotorua had not resulted in anyone in the region being classified as a close contact.

But he urged Rotorua residents to remain alert to symptoms of Covid-19 until further information is released about where the family visited.

Health officials were still unsure if the cases of community transmission were linked to staff working at the borders or at managed isolation facilities.

The infected family stayed at the Waiora Hotel and visited the Skyline Gondola Luge

The family visited a number of locations, including eateries on their trip in early August.

People who ate at the same Rotorua eateries the family did would be considered casual contacts.

Advertisement

Part of the advice to businesses in Rotorua included getting staff who were working to get tested.

Bloomfield advised staff working at the Rotorua eateries who served the family be tested for Covid-19.

Interviews with family members who tested positive involved trying to trace their whereabouts for the last 14 days, so can take some time.

Genome testing expected over the next 24 hours is expected to offer quite a bit more information.

The revelations of new probable cases came as Auckland went into level-three lockdown, sparking a mass exodus from the city at lunchtime - and attempts by some residents to leave the region altogether.

Motorists and truckies are backed up for several kilometres south of Auckland tonight after police closed State Highway 1 at Bombay as they began setting up checkpoints to prevent Aucklanders fleeing the city to dodge lockdown. Some motorists have tried to flee the level 3 lockdown by heading for their beachside baches, but are being urged to stay home.

Advertisement

Looking South from the motorway overbridge at Ramarama in South Auckland. Photo / Will Trafford

Northbound on the left. Southbound on the right. From the Ramarama overbridge, Auckland. Photo / Will Trafford

From a health perspective, Bloomfield said level 2 was an appropriate alert level.

There are roughly 6000-7000 people to test in Auckland, Rotorua, Christchurch and Wellington. Bloomfield said the long delays at testing centres were simply due to demand, similar to the issues supermarkets were facing after being inundated by shoppers.

Bloomfield said he wasn't sure when the results of environmental swabs would be back but it wouldn't be today. He is aiming for tests to be processed within 24 hours but not everyone would receive their results in that time.

"What I can say is people will know very quickly if they do have a positive test."

Bloomfield had just recieved his own test results: "I'm negative".

As of midday, just over 200 close contacts had been identified, and more than 100 had been phoned by the Ministry of Health. By 4.40pm, all 208 contacts of the family had been contacted by the Ministry of Health.

Advertisement

Most of the contacts being spoken to are from the two workplaces linked to the family members. They have been told to stay at home.

"Because I think there is a serious and significant risk to the public ... I require the following people to do two things: to isolate at their usual home and to not go out to work until they are contacted by our national health service," Bloomfield said.

This applied to any employees of Americold in Mt Wellington, and the Dominion Rd branch of Finance Now in Auckland.

The directive also applied to any visitors to the two workplaces and anyone who lives with staff members of the those places.

If any of those people require advice to access financial assistance they should call Work and Income.

People who visited the two affected businesses and who did not follow today's directive may be moved into quarantine under Bloomfield's authority.

Advertisement

Bloomfield said they were still working through the consequences of what would happen if people who are close contacts at the two businesses linked to the new cases didn't choose to self-isolate.

Bloomfield said he couldn't rule out a risk to consumers from products that came from Americold.

Today's Health Act directive will affect "at least several hundred and possibly a few thousand people" connected to the two worksites in Auckland, Bloomfield said.

Bloomfield said a woman in her 50s, who arrived in NZ from Islamabad, tested positive on her third day of isolation and was the case in managed isolation.

The total number of cases is New Zealand is now 1225, with 22 active cases.

Bloomfield and PM Jacinda Ardern provided today's update.

Advertisement

Arden said they were using three ways of getting the message to people who needed to stay home - employers contacting staff, contact tracing and using a public platform to notify them directly.

She said a new Covid-19 order came in that requires people to stay at home unless there is a place they can work safely: "At noon today another public health order came into effect, requiring people to stay at home unless they were essential workers or could work safely.

"The order makes it mandatory for any business or service to displace a QR code for the Covid tracer app prominently at all entrance points ... what is mandatory is the display of the QR code," Ardern said.

Businesses have a week to comply.

Last night, more than 100,000 people downloaded the Covid tracer app. Ardern urged Kiwis to download and regularly use it.

"The intention here is that everyone is able to use the app wherever they go," Ardern said of ordering businesses to display QR codes.

Advertisement

People who are not using a phone were asked to keep a manual diary of their movements should it be needed for future contact tracing.

The PM said people travelling out of Auckland via plane must wear a face mask.

"While we are not requiring everyone else in Auckland to wear a face mask or covering, we strongly urge it."

One million masks have been allocated to Countdown and there are plans to distribute three million masks to those who struggle to afford or access masks.

Five million masks have been released from the Government's stocks.

Cloth and reusable face coverings will suffice if people cannot immediately purchase a mask, Ardern said.

Advertisement

"If you can't get out to purchase one or expense is a barrier, please use whatever you have on hand."

Ardern said 600 people were taking calls for telehealth services but there were delays. She asked people who had questions to go online if they couldn't get through.

Ardern said it was "totally understandable" that anxious people had contacted Healthline.

There were 600 people working at the call centre and a further 90 staff members added today. Another 180 will join the ranks tomorrow.

Applications for the wage subsidy scheme remain open until September 1, she said.

"I encourage you to reach out to Work and Income and make an application if you need that support."

Advertisement

The Covid income relief payment remains open until November 13.

The Finance Minister met treasury yesterday to discuss financial support for Aucklanders if level three lasts longer than the three days.

The PM said the country's response to the virus so far had worked but everyone needed to stick to the plan.

"Our response to the virus so far has worked ... success relies us on all working together, looking out for one another. We know how to beat this, but we also know that we don't have to look far to see what can happen."

National leader Judith Collins has called for the election to be delayed. She called on PM Jacinda Ardern to shift the election "until a date later in November".

Ardern said she needed more time to deal with an election date, once more information was available. She hoped to have more information before Sunday.

"We've got time to deal with the date. Right now, our absolute focus is on that resurgence plan."

Advertisement

Ardern said she did give Opposition leadeer Judith Collins a briefing last night before the Level 3 announcement. Since then there hadn't been much to update her on besides the new orders.

"I will continue to keep the opposition involved ... because this is a significant health issue."

In return, she asked for some unity, saying there should be no politics at play.

New Zealand was not in a "caretaker mode" so Cabinet still had the ability to make decisions, Ardern said, but that hadn't stopped her from "reaching out" to Collins.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: New case travelled to Rotorua while showing symptoms

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Second wave: Two workplaces shut, workers showing covid symptoms

• Covid 19 coronavirus: New case visited Westview medical centre in Glen Eden

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland in lockdown, rest of country in level 2 - Four cases of community transmission

Alert level 3 in Auckland and alert level 2 for the rest of the country have been in place since midday today, after the first cases of community transmission since early May were confirmed yesterday.

Advertisement

Those alert levels will be in place at least until midnight on Friday.

Four people in the family have tested positive and are isolating at home. A decision is yet to be made about moving them to a quarantine facility.

A man in his 50s went to his workplace, a finance company, while symptomatic. The company has been shut down and 130 people are now being tested.

Three people at his workplace are now showing symptoms.

The man's partner, who has also tested positive, works for a company with 160 staff and four sites across Auckland, which have been closed. Surfaces are also being checked for traces of Covid-19.

All close and casual contacts of the family were being tested. Close contacts were in self-isolation and would remain for 14 days. Casual contacts would not be allowed out of self-isolation without a negative test.

Advertisement

Every worker at the border or in managed isolation or quarantine facilities are also being tested.

At alert level 3, people are only allowed to travel in and out of Auckland to return home. People who were recently in Auckland are being told to be vigilant, but they do not have to self-isolate.

Police have set up nine checkpoints on the outskirts of the city to ensure travel is only being undertaken for valid reasons.

This morning Ardern urged people with symptoms to be tested, and for people without symptoms to refrain from asking to be tested.

Parliament was due to dissolve today at 11am but it has been deferred until at least Monday.

Options around the election are being explored and no decisions have been made about whether it will be delayed or not.

Advertisement

National Party leader Judith Collins has called for the election to be pushed back to November, or failing that for Parliament to meet and vote on delaying it until 2021.

All aged-care facilities have closed their doors to visitors, Ardern said, as a precaution.

People are encouraged to wear masks - in Auckland when in public, and for the rest of the country in shared indoor spaces like public transport - and the Government has required people flying out of Auckland to wear masks.

It is yet to decide whether to require masks to be worn in other circumstances.