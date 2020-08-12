A west Auckland medical centre has closed for 48 hours after one of the country's four new Covid-cases visited the clinic.

An email from Glen Eden's Westview Medical Centre to a patient, see by the Herald, says the patient was seen in the Infection Control area at the medical clinic and was wearing a mask.

One of the four new Covid cases with no links to overseas travel had a test at a west Auckland clinic.

The patient was assessed and swabbed by one of our Dr's wearing full protective equipment," the email said.

Advertisement

"All surfaces were subsequently cleaned as per guidelines. On the advice of the Ministry of Health, Westview will close down for 48hrs from 11am today 12/08/2020.

"Our Drs and nurses will contact all booked patients to offer phone consultations over the next 48hrs."

In the letter it said they apologised for the inconvenience but it was necessary to avoid New Zealand having to go back to level 4, "something none of us want to happen,"

The Herald has contacted Westview Medical Centre and the Ministry of Health for comment and is awaiting a response.

Last night Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield announced a man in his 50s tested positive for the virus and they couldn't immediately find a connection to the border or managed isolation facilities.

Three others in the man's household have also tested positive. The family are isolating and have been offered a move to a quarantine hotel. Close contacts and colleagues of the family are also in self isolation.

Three members of the household visited Rotorua last weekend. One, a woman in her 20s, and a young child have since tested positive.

‌