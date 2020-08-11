Auckland is moving to alert level 3 from midday Wednesday, as four cases of community transmission of Covid-19 were announced tonight.

Outside of Auckland, the rest of New Zealand will move to level 2 from midday Wednesday.

The restrictions will last three days until midnight Friday.

So what does this mean for you? What are we allowed to do?

Can I leave the house?

Aucklanders are asked to stay home to stop the spread.

"Act as if you have Covid and the people around you have Covid," Ardern said.

People are to work from home unless they are essential workers and should stay in their bubble.

Restaurants and bars will have to close again, and gatherings will be limited to 10 people at one time.

If you are outside of Auckland, under level 2, it is recommended you stay at home to be safe.

Under alert level 2, mass gatherings will be limited to 100 people.

You can exercise at parks or beaches within your region, but the closer to home the better. Activities must be safe – keep two metres away from anyone not in your bubble - and make minimal trips.

Also, don't even think about picking up a new hobby and trying to surf for the first time. This could put you and others at risk, so stick with going for a quick dip and stay within your comfort levels.

Can I go to the supermarket?

Yes, supermarkets will remain open at all levels. Do not panic buy - food and medicines will be available at all levels.

Can I still go to work?

Aucklanders must work from home unless they are essential workers.

If that's not possible, staff have to make sure they keep 1m between each other, record who they interact with, have good hygiene practices and make sure surfaces are disinfected.

As New Zealanders are urged to prepare for an imminent second wave of Covid-19, the country's top health official is demonstrating how to correctly use a face mask on social media this morning.

But if businesses involve face-to-face contact, they'll have to keep the doors closed. That includes gyms, house cleaners, hairdressers, sales people and masseuses. These, however, will be able to open under alert level 2 with the right measures.

"Customers cannot come on to your premises," Ardern said. "Unless you are a supermarket, dairy, petrol station, pharmacy or permitted health service.

"Your business must be contactless. Your customers can pay online, over the phone or in a contactless way. Delivery or pick-up must also be contactless."

The Government has given these examples for businesses opening:

• If you run a takeaway business, you can remain open if you have pre-ordered contactless pick up, or can do home delivery.

• A real estate agent can open, but people should work from home if they can. The agent can enter someone's home but can't have customers in the office. You cannot run an open home.

• Construction businesses can work, but strict hygiene measures must be put in place – and office staff who can work from home should do so.

Does this mean I can get a takeaway meal?

Yes, you can get your favourite takeaway as long as you can place your order and pick it up without face-to-face contact.

For example, you can use your local KFC or McDonald's drive-thru or order a curry through a delivery service.

Can I go to the gym?

Not if you're in Auckland - all public venues must close under level 3.

This includes libraries, museums, cinemas, food courts, gyms, pools, playgrounds, markets.

At alert level 2, public venues such as museums, libraries and pools can open if they comply with public health measures and ensure 1 metre physical distancing and record keeping.

