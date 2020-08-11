A Rotorua woman and her family, who were killed by a landslide in South Korea last week, have been laid to rest.

Anna Song, 36, her son Taeyang Rikiti, 2, and mother Rose Kim, 65, were killed by a landslide in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, amid torrential rain last Monday morning.

Song moved to Rotorua in 2015 to take up a job as business manager at ANZ Bank before moving back to South Korea in 2018. While in Rotorua she met Luke Rikiti, Taeyang's father.

Rikiti and Song's brothers Seung Yun Song and Sean Song reached out to the Rotorua Daily Post to thank all who had supported the family during what was an "utter tragedy".

Advertisement

"On behalf of the Kim, Song and Rikiti families we would like to extend our deepest gratitude to you for your unconditional support during this time of sadness."

The three men travelled from Auckland to South Korea last week. With the help of the Korean Embassy in New Zealand, they received an exemption certificate which enabled them to attend the funeral and spend time with their loved ones.

"Although this is an utter tragedy and words cannot express our feelings, our hope is to honour them from this day forward.

"We would like to acknowledge you for your contribution whether through prayer, thoughts, messages or financial contributions and we hope we can honour you in the way that you have honoured our families.

A candle displayed at the funeral of Anna Song, 36, her son Taeyang Rikiti, 2, and mother Rose Kim, 65. Photo / Supplied

"Our loved ones are resting in peace at Gapyeong Memorial Park, Gapyeong, South Korea. It is the wish of the families that after a period of time, all of our loved ones will be taken to their homelands of Jeju Island, South Korea.

Our deepest respect also goes to our minister Andrew Kim for leading the service both at the funeral home and at the memorial park."

Last week, before leaving for South Korea, Rikiti told the Rotorua Daily Post losing three generations in one incident was "a pretty tough pill to swallow".

"Anna was always a woman to work outside her comfort zone, pushing the boundaries and was a high achiever," Rikiti said.

Advertisement

Anna Song, 36, her son Taeyang Rikiti, 2, and mother Rose Kim, 65. Photo / Supplied

"Anna was a strong person and was able to walk in both the Korean and New Zealand worlds. She took pride in everything she did and most of all she was a wonderful mother to our son, Taeyang, who was also tragically killed."

Rikiti said it was a tough situation but thanked all who had shown "manaaki, love and support".