Emma Mellow has been named as the National Party's candidate for Auckland Central, vying for the seat left vacant by the party's former deputy leader Nikki Kaye.

Mellow will take on Labour's Helen White, Green list MP Chloe Swarbrick, NZ First's Jenny Marcroft and TOP's Tuariki Delamere.

The announcement came after fellow candidates Nuwanthie Samarakone and Rob Thomas were knocked out in ballots at the party's selection meeting at Ponsonby Cruising Club tonight.

Samarakone, Rob Thomas and Emma Mellow. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Mellow said she was "very excited" to be selected.

Advertisement

"I will be hitting the campaign trail hard in the lead up to September 19," she said.

"I love our community, its vibrancy and diversity and I'm looking forward to getting out and campaigning with our strong National Party team.

"Auckland Central has had strong National representation for 12 years and I will be fighting hard to make sure it continues to have strong National representation."

An active member in the Young Nats, Mellow, 30, worked as a communications adviser at Sydney Airport and is now a senior communication manager at ANZ.

She said she was inspired to join the party by Kaye, who she thanked.

Mellow said National had the economic experience, competence and vision to rescue the economy, save businesses and protect jobs.

She said her community was worried about the future - what the economy will look like, whether people will keep jobs and support their families.

"They certainly don't need tax increases adding any more pressure on their household budget. But that is exactly what Labour and the Greens will do, adding a wealth tax on hard-working New Zealanders, going after their income, their house and their KiwiSaver.

Advertisement

"National is focused on supporting Aucklanders and their livelihoods, from backing those who have lost their jobs and are looking to start up their own business, to backing existing businesses to take on another employee.

"I will be travelling from Waiheke, to Great Barrier, to Auckland Central itself, aiming to meet as many people as possible and talk about National's positive plans for New Zealand's future."

Kaye announced her retirement from politics last month after a tumultuous week for the party, including the resignation of former leader Todd Muller.

Mellow has big boots to fill. Kaye first won the seat in 2008, twice beating Jacinda Ardern in the electorate before the Prime Minister took on the neighbouring Mt Albert electorate.

However, the selection of the new candidate hasn't come without its hiccups.

Nuwanthie Samarakone, at National's Auckland Central selection meeting at Ponsonby Cruising Club,. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Last week Samarakone said she had been targeted by incorrect claims she used to be a stripper..

Advertisement

She hired Julian Miles, QC, to fight the "damaging, malicious and untrue campaign".

The allegations came after a fitness photo of Samarakone in a leotard was spread throughout members of the National Party earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, at the start of the month it was revealed the party failed to follow its own rules around its selection process for choosing new candidates for seats.

The decision to short-list two candidates, Samarakone and Mellow, provoked complaints from MPs and party members, party sources told the Herald.

Samarakone, Rob Thomas and Emma Mellow. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Sri Lankan-born Samarakone is the founding chief executive of ICE (Inspire, Create, Engage), which connects new graduates with organisations.

She stood unsuccessfully for the North Shore and Takanini electorates before being selected as the candidate for the Labour stronghold of Manurewa.

Advertisement

Under the party rules, the pre-selection committee of five electorate delegates and four party delegates has the job of short-listing five candidates.

The party was forced to short-list a further three candidates for the seat to fix the problem - Rob Thomas, Sarah Manley and Sang Cho.

Rob Thomas. Photo / Brett Phibbs

A senior National Party figure has been accused of attempting to derail Samarakone's pitch for the Auckland Central seat with a late-night call to talkback radio.

Newshub alleged the man, who called himself Merv on a call with Marcus Lush on Newstalk ZB last Monday, was actually party board member Roger Bridge.

The Herald understands the person called from Bridge's phone. Bridge could not be reached when contacted by the Herald tonight, but he denied he was the caller when questioned outside Parliament.

A spokesman for National Party leader Judith Collins said she had no comment.

Advertisement

Merv told Lush he was in Manurewa and had planned to vote for Samarakone for the local seat before she decided to run for Auckland Central.

Claiming to be confused about how Samarakone is running in Manurewa and Auckland Central, Merv decided to call Lush just before midnight last Monday.

"I'm a bit confused because there's billboards all over the place with this 'Nuwi' girl and then I understand that she's also standing in Auckland Central," he said.

"Can you have a candidate in one electorate also standing for another?

"She's already standing in Manurewa and I was ready to vote for her but now I understand that she's going over to Auckland Central - I'm confused."

"I'm a bit confused because there's billboards all over the place with this 'Nuwi' girl and then I understand that she's also standing in Auckland Central," he said.

Advertisement

The caller also raised questions around the photograph that had been spread around the National Party of Samarakone in a fitness leotard.