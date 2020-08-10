A person has died after an incident on Auckland's Harbour Bridge.

Two southbound lanes that were closed while police dealt with the incident shortly after 2pm are now reopened.

NZTA said there are delays in the area.

The death has been referred to the coroner.

UPDATE 2:50PM

All four lanes south remain OPEN, however congestion is growing, now from Northcote Rd. Consider using SH18/16 to travel south until delays ease. ^TPhttps://t.co/8YdzbFu9Nb — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 10, 2020

