A new designer fashion brand refashioning preloved clothes into bespoke garments has opened up in Paraparaumu.

Turning a bubbling idea into a reality, Julia Scott from Paraparaumu Beach has spent the last three months launching The Fabric Warrior, a planet conscious clothing line.

"Clothing is like the new plastic bag," Julia said.

"The Fabric Warrior is about finding quality clothes already out there and breathing new life into the fabric.

Advertisement

"My designs are for the fashion and planet conscious individual who doesn't have time to sew or create new timeless pieces."

Scouring the local op shops and sourcing sewers and embroiders from around Kāpiti who believed in this vision, the project became a reality for Julia when it was launched online last week.

Julia Scott modelling her latest refashioned coat.

"About 11 years ago I started buying and selling clothes on Trade Me and I remember then thinking it would be really nice to alter things."

However, working in the media industry for the last decade, and waking up at 5am to commute into Wellington for the last number of years has meant Julia has had no time pursue this ethical fashion desire.

"Like a duck to water I've always loved fashion and I wanted to feel like I was making a difference rather than adding to the problem, but I've never had the time.

"Last year the idea started bubbling up again and the groundswell started happening around what our old clothes are doing to the planet."

Now woollen tweed coats have been transformed into one of a kind statement garments with their sleeves removed and embroidered flowers down the side, trench coats have new sleeves and collars lined with old silk ties and there is a whole story behind the 'pink shirt'.

Found at an op shop like most of Julia's fabrics, a pink gingham shirt that was worn through in one area is now featuring on several new garments.

Advertisement

"As that social conscience starts to build and more people start to become aware of how much fabric waste goes into landfill, my team will be there to provide one of a kind designer garments for those who don't have time to be scouring the op shops and recreating their own items."

Julia's ideas are boundless and already many ideas have been turned into reality.

"We've sat down with lots of ideas and there doesn't seem to be a limit of what we can do.

"Nothing is wasted, leaving no scraps we are breathing new life into all parts of the fabric."

Visit The Fabric Warrior online at www.thefabricwarrior.com to view and purchase the latest designs.