Police swarmed on Anderson Park in Napier on Sunday to quell a fight that had broken out, reportedly in front of playing children.

A police spokeswoman said police received reports of disorder at the Kennedy Road side of Anderson Park at 2.15 pm.

She said there "may be arrests" but could not yet indicate how many.

The group had dispersed, the spokeswoman said. She could not confirm if it was gang related.

Advertisement

Anderson Park has been a venue in the past for turf wars between Hawke's Bay's two main gang presences - the Mongrel Mob and rival Black Power.

MORE TO COME