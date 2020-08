A rescue helicopter has been called to Army Bay in Whangaparaoa,north of Auckland, after a man slipped from a cliff and fell into the sea.

Police were told of the incident at 1.15pm, in which a fisherman had slipped a few metres from a track and fell into the sea at Pinks Beach.

The man has reportedly sustained a shoulder injury.

"The fisherman is now on the beach at Pinks Cliff being assisted by Westpac helicopter medics," a police spokeswoman said.