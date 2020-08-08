A person is in a critical condition in hospital after a stabbing outside a Countdown supermarket in the Auckland suburb of Mt Wellington.

There are unconfirmed reports a homeless person was stabbed in the eye by another homeless person.

A police spokeswoman said they were called at 8.04am to the stabbing outside an address on Penrose Road.

"The victim is in a stable condition in hospital," the police spokeswoman said.

"Police will conduct a scene examination and enquiries are ongoing to locate the offender.

"Initial enquiries indicate this was an isolated incident."

The area outside the Countdown is cordoned off by police officers.

A St John spokeswoman said they had sent two ambulances to the emergency at 8am.

One person was then transported to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition, she confirmed.

The assistant manager of the St Pierre's Sushi, Steven Sanjaya, said their store was closed as it was behind the police cordon.

It had come as shock amid a quiet morning, he said.

The entrance to the supermarket is blocked by police. Photo / Visual Media Productions

