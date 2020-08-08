Many sitting National MPs will be nervous about the party's list which could see at least six out of Parliament unless it can win more than 40 per cent of the vote.

And if it manages to hold on to 40 of the 41 seats it won in 2017, it would still need 34 per cent to keep their finance spokesman, Paul Goldsmith, who's ranked third.

But the list which was unveiled by leader Judith Collins and party president Peter Goodfellow yesterday provided few surprises with the top 21 mostly matching the current caucus rankings.

Among those who could be out are Jo Hayes and Alfred Ngaro - with National needing to win 44 per cent to keep both. The most recent poll put it at 32 per cent.

Hayes, at Number 44 and the party's spokeswoman for Whānau Ora and Māori development, dropped eight spots from the previous election's list and is the lowest ranked MP.

Hayes recently criticised the diversity on National's front bench under its previous leader Todd Muller saying it was "not good enough" and has publicly advocated to stand in a Maori electorate - which the party has banned since 2002.

Collins said the decision to drop Hayes down the list was made by the ranking committee which worked on the basis the party needed a "good mix of skills and experience".

"We're also very confident we can get Jo back in as well."

Ngaro, spokesman for Pacific peoples, has dropped 10 spots to Number 30.

He's against senior Labour MP Phil Twyford in Te Atatu, which Collins called "very winnable" for National.

"Anyone can beat Phil Twyford, particularly if you've got a blue ribbon on them."

Chartered accountant Nancy Lu is the highest ranked newcomer at Number 26 and was given one of the few list-only slots National allows for.

And the MP once called "f****** useless" by Bridges in 2018 in a leaked recording of a private conversation has been propelled up the party's rankings.

Maureen Pugh is ranked at 19 on the Opposition's list, up from 44 in 2017.

Collins said Pugh's placing wasn't an apology by the party, but a reflection of the work she'd done in the West Coast-Tasman electorate.

"We want to send a big signal to the people that we value their choice, and we expect her to work very, very hard to make sure she gets that seat."

And former Air New Zealand boss Christopher Luxon has been given the low ranking of Number 61 to reflect he's standing in Botany which Collins said was "one of the safest National seats in the country".

Goodfellow said rejuvenation was important and they were proud to be a party which "represents Kiwis from all walks of life, from a range of ethnicities, backgrounds and experiences".

Twelve National MPs are retiring at the election, including Nikki Kaye, Amy Adams, Paula Bennett and Anne Tolley, while disgraced Rangitata MP Andrew Falloon resigned for sending pornographic images to a teenager.

Candidates expected to rely on the list because they are standing in electorates held by Labour or marginal seats are ranked in the following order:

• Paul Goldsmith (3)

• Chris Bishop (7)

• Michael Woodhouse (12)

• Nicola Willis (13)

• Melissa Lee (16)

• Maureen Pugh (19)

• Harete Hipango (21)

• Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi (24)

• Paulo Garcia (25)

• Parmjeet Parmar (27)

• Agnes Loheni (28)

• Alfred Ngaro (30)